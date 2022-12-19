Worthy Books Worthy Books

How A Walk One Winter Night Changed Everything…

Worthy Publishing

What started as a simple, late night stroll for a man who needed to clear his head from the hassles of the season turned into a life-changing moment. Seeking solace from the hustle and bustle of the season, Al Andrews set out on a walk that helped open his eyes to the joy and wonder of the holiday season. Watch the reading of this endearing Christmas tale here.

Al Andrews does a reading of his book, A Walk One Winter Night
Singer/Songwriter Dave Barnes sits down with Al Andrews to discuss the story behind A Walk One Winter Night