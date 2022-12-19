How A Walk One Winter Night Changed Everything…
What started as a simple, late night stroll for a man who needed to clear his head from the hassles of the season turned into a life-changing moment. This enchanting and endearing Christmas tale invites you to take a closer look at the wise men, Mary and Joseph, and even the Christ child himself. Freshly repackaged with updated art throughout, A Walk One Winter Night will open your eyes to the joy and wonder you can experience this holiday season.