Moms-You Don’t Have to Carry It All

Being a working mom should work. But unfortunately, it can be a thankless, difficult, and incredibly overwhelming job. Working moms are forced to juggle an impossible number of tasks on the job, in the home, and in their community. American moms are more burned out than ever because they truly have to carry it all. Here are seven shocking and sometimes infuriating statistics about the health, happiness, and opportunity of working moms today:

1. Moms only get 14 minutes a day to themselves.

2. Parents report being 12% less happy than non-parents.

3. Females are out earned by their male counterparts by 18%.

4. 25% of women who lost their job due to the pandemic didn’t go back.

5. In the U.S., it costs more to send a toddler to daycare for a year than it does to send a college student to an in-state university for the same amount of time.

6. Mothers make 30% less than fathers.

7. Over 70% of working mothers in America are working because they have to.

The current state of working mom culture can be disappointing and helpless at times, but in her book You Don’t Have to Carry It All, Paula Faris offers a declaration of hope to all working moms that things are going to get better and there’s a way forward that frees

Meet The Author: Paula Faris

Paula Faris is an Emmy Award–winning journalist, podcaster, speaker, and best-selling author of Called Out: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs for a Life of True Calling. Faris is currently the host of The Paula Faris Faith & Calling Podcast. Most recently, she spent nine years at ABC News, during which she was a co-anchor of Good Morning America’s weekend edition, cohost of The View, and host of the Journeys of Faith podcast. While at the network, Faris reported on everything from politics, news, and entertainment to sports and faith, interviewing the likes of Hillary Clinton, Sean Spicer, Joe Biden, Kelly Anne Conway, Tiger Woods, and Reese Witherspoon. Faris and her husband John reside in South Carolina with their three children.

