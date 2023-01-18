It’s the same old story—we start the new year off with high expectations and resolutions that are almost impossible to keep up with (new diet, new gym membership, etc.) in order to make our lives look similar to those we look up to. What if instead of “new year / new you” we celebrate “new year / SAME you.” What if instead of aspiring to be someone or something we’re not we instead appreciate you we already are? Here are some words of advice from our authors who would be the first to tell you to be exactly who you are, now and throughout the year.

1. Yvonne Orji, author of Bamboozled by Jesus

When you place greater emphasis on how people perceive you, you choke the potential out what makes you, you. Proverbs says that your gift makes room for you. That means your talent creates avenues for you to reach greater heights. Utilizing your gifts, in your own authentic way, is what separates you from an overcrowded seas of more-of-the-same. It’s easy to be swayed by what’s popular and what’s trending at the moment, but half the time, people don’t know what they’re hungry for until you Uber Eats it to their doorstep. That’s why it’s critical for you to stay true to what makes you indispensable.

2. Mary Katherine Backstrom, author of Crazy Joy

Whatever fraction of our lives we’re spending in the pursuit, if at the end of the day what we’re chasing is acceptance or fame or success or safety, then we can slice up that pie a million ways and it will never serve us joy. A pursuit of joy requires going after exactly that, joy, not the things we think approximate it.

3. Kendra Scott, author of Born to Shine

You don’t need to do what everyone else is doing to find success, happiness, or peace. Your life and your story are uniquely yours. Why waste it trying to be someone else?

4. Nicole Crank, author of I Will Thrive

Our worth, our purpose, our identity aren’t things that come from the world. They don’t come from our friends, our social standing, or our job title. They come from God, and we have to stand in that truth each and every day.

5. Natalie Franke, author of Built to Belong

Our world over time tricks us into equating fitting in with belonging—two concepts that couldn’t be farther apart. We don’t need to conform in order to connect. We don’t need to hide our truth in order to be seen, loved, and accepted. We need to find spaces where we are welcome and cultivate those spaces for others.

