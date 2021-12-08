Publishers Weekly Picks of 2021

Publishers Weekly Picks for 2021 | Worthy Publishing

We’ve highlighted Worthy books that were selected for Publishers Weekly reviews in 2021. See reviews below!

BAMBOOZLED BY JESUS

by Yvonne Orgi

“Stressing the importance of service and filled with empowering affirmations (“God doesn’t choose the perfect, He perfects the chosen”), Orji’s spirited biblical interpretations and boundless enthusiasm will appeal to her fans and newcomers alike.” -PW

CHASING WONDER

by Ginger Stache

“Stache, chief creative officer at Joyce Meyer Ministries, shares in her pleasing debut memoir how seeking out new experiences through travel has brought her closer to God. ‘Life is meant to be a grand adventure,’ she writes.” -PW

HOLY HOT MESS

by Mary Katherine Backstrom

“Addressing topics such as faith, identity, friendship, love, and parenting, her musings and questions will resonate with readers” -PW

BUILT TO BELONG

by Natalie Franke

“In this insightful debut, Franke, cofounder of entrepreneur networking community Rising Tide Society, proposes a path for developing deeper personal connections by focusing on community. Drawing from her own personal and professional experiences, Franke examines the reasons people may feel isolated and lonely despite being more socially connected than ever thanks to social media.” -PW

I TAKE MY COFFEE BLACK

by Tyler Merritt

“Actor and comedian Merritt combines comedy, social commentary, autobiography, and religious musings to stunning effect in this kaleidoscopic take on race and religion in America.” -PW

STILTE

by Mirjam Van Der Vegt

“Christian readers will find this accessible guide an immersive way to enhance prayer.” -PW

THE PURSUIT OF PORSHA

by Porsha Williams

“Real Housewives of Atlanta star Williams puts the “real” in reality with her inspiring debut, a chronicle of the ups and downs that led to her success as a TV producer and reality show fan-favorite.” -PW

