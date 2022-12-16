Reflecting on Joy This Christmas Season

As we head into the Christmas season, we yearn to find a moment in the businesses to reflect on joy. The below excerpt from Making God Smile, offers an inspiring story that shows how to reflect on joy this season.

An excerpt from Making God Smile:

DAY 359: JOY

Suddenly the angel was joined by a vast host of others—the armies of heaven—praising God: “Glory to God in the highest heaven,” they sang, “and peace on earth for all those pleasing him.” Luke 2:13–14 tlb

A YouTube video brought me joyful tears: it was a flash mob at a shopping mall at Christmastime singing Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus. As the video began, the camera panned normal holiday crowds. Suddenly one person stood and began to sing. They were soon joined by others in the planned choir that gradually became quite large. As beautiful as their singing was, most stirring was the crowd’s reaction. Some people grinned. Others stared in wonder, stood at attention, knelt, took pictures, or joined in the singing. There was a palpable joy, a pause in the pandemonium, when awe and praise temporarily replaced hubbub. In this hectic, self-focused world, I found it heartwarming and reassuring to see a crowd stop its busyness and unite in singing “And he shall reign forever and ever, King of kings and Lord of lords!”

How wondrous that night-interrupted-by-singing over two thousand years ago must have been. Unsuspecting shepherds saw a lone angel appear and begin to sing. The angel was soon joined by the armies of heaven in soul-stirring praise to God. It must have been the flash mob to beat all flash mobs. Like today, the singing stopped the nearby humans in their tracks and filled their spirits with the joyous message, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men” (Luke 2:14 KJV).

Lord, this Christmas season, may we frequently stop whatever we’re doing to rejoice in the birth of your Son.

