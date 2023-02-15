Relationship Advice for Love Month and beyond…

This month has been all about love and relationships. Maybe you just got through celebrating Valentine’s Day, or maybe you didn’t. Either way, no matter the type of love in your life, relationships can be difficult and hard to navigate. Our authors have some pretty solid relationship advice that can help offer insight and understanding when navigating your relationships.

From Kaelin and Kyrah Edwards, This Kind of Love

“Don’t settle. Strive for the best. Make a move. Get outside your comfort zone. Take calculated risks. Risk and bet on yourself.

Contrary to what culture has told us, we’ve learned that we can’t possibly be everything we need to be to “complete” each other. In fact, we were never supposed to be. God has joined us together in our union to glorify Him, and when we inevitably fall short of being the perfect partners, we can trust in God to keep us whole. We do not know what the future may hold, but we know that whatever God has in store for us, we will face it together.”

From Fantasia and Kendall Taylor, No Crowns in the Castle

“So God is basically telling couples, “Serve each other,” and in serving others your true power will be realized. Serve her vision; serve his needs; serve her emotions; serve his pride; serve the misunderstandings. It’s not, “You’re the woman; you cook, you clean, you surrender, you tolerate whatever I do, and you lie on your back when I want you to.” It’s the complete opposite. But many men have made it into those things so that they don’t have to raise the bar of their character. They use religion to suppress when spirituality is supposed to set everybody free. Christ demonstrated the total opposite of anything involving enslavement, suppression, or oppression. Everything was about being set free, being able to have the veil torn so that we could go directly to God; again, not being subjected to the dependence of any other man as had been made custom and tradition.

When a man is walking in the highest power source on earth, which is humility, and his wife is submitting her power source of love and meekness, they will walk in unity and power.”

From Calvin Roberson, Marriage Ain’t for Punks

“The goal of conflict is understanding and resolution. This is easier said than done during the heat of the battle, but if both parties have this at the forefront of their minds, it’s a start in the right direction.

What we have to manage in marriage is how to effectively adapt without losing our own identity. Maintaining the core of who you are as you are adapting to your partner can be quite daunting. But those core values, those irreplaceable principles you live your life by, are the very things that made you attractive in the first place. This is the foundation of who you are; the qualities your mate grew in love with.

True forgiveness not only forgives the act a person has committed, but also forgives the actor. It is a far-reaching umbrella that covers the entire person. It does not concern itself with whether a person will mess up again because it is not act based; it is condition based. You are forgiving the person’s condition, not just what they did. This is why Alexander Pope referred to it as divine. Anything less is incomplete and falls woefully short of true forgiveness. In order for that kind of forgiveness to occur, someone has to be the neutralizing agent toward all the bad feelings and all the wrong that has entered the marriage from the negative event. It cannot be a situation where both parties are experiencing painful emotions constantly. There cannot be resolution when both persons are experiencing emotional trauma. Someone has to be the healing agent, the remedy for the relationship. Forgiveness contains the ingredients for that remedy.”

From Lucy and Tom Riles, Mom vs. Dad

“Most couples, yes, even your picture-perfect neighbors, bicker over the same things. Feel validated in knowing you are not the only one who secretly dreams of making a big bonfire with your partner’s “vintage” cargo shorts.”

From Rodney and Michelle Gage, Family Shift

“Let us encourage you to build your house on the right foundation, a foundation built on truth, stability, and an eternal promise. It takes some deep reflecting and asking tough questions, but digging into your past and uncovering what makes you tick is vital to realigning your family and charting a course that allows each one of you to radiate God’s values.

If you want to restore the passion in your marriage and family relationships, stop and ask yourself this clarifying question: If I knew I had one month to live, how would I live my life?“

From Joshua L. Rogers, Confessions of a Happily Married Man

Figuring out how to develop a consistent spiritually intimate connection has made it all the more natural to go to physically intimate places together. As they say, the couple that prays together, stays together—literally.

A happy marriage, then, is not a relationship in which both spouses are perfect. If perfection were the goal, we’d be in trouble. A happy marriage is rather a relationship marked by humility, forgiveness, and grace. Over and over