The MAGIC of traditions at the dinner table

From Everyday Magic, Mattie James

Taking a moment to spend quality time with your family can feel like a chore in and of itself, especially when you have a million tasks on your to-do list. Author Mattie James details the importance of making room for quality time with your family and the benefits of being intentional with your moments in her new book EVERYDAY MAGIC. Mealtimes are a great place you can connect with your family. Studies have shown that eating together reduces anxiety, encourages good eating habits, and fosters a sense of belonging and safety. Getting together for meals is easier said than done. Here are 3 practical steps you can take to make spending quality time together during meals a lot easier.

1. Make it a moment.

Maybe your thing is cooking pancakes on Saturday morning? Or maybe it’s ordering pizza on a Friday night? Whatever your thing is, make it a moment! If you’re a Saturday-morning-pancake-maker, go all out! Listen to music while cooking (select your home/family soundtrack), and dance around the kitchen. If you have kids, get them involved and excited about the toppings. Starting a tradition like this gets your entire family involved, provides respite from your busy schedules, promotes quality time together, and creates a moment that feels like home. You and your family won’t be able to think about pancakes (or whatever your tradition is) without feeling the warmth and love of home and family.

2. Plan ahead.

Does the question “What’s for Dinner?” invoke all-consuming rage and frustration? You’re not alone. Sometimes gathering around the dinner table can be difficult because you’re too busy trying to figure out what to eat. But you can benefit from planning ahead, so that question doesn’t send you into a spiral. Thinking ahead for mealtime can help you make healthier decisions so you’re not always relying on takeout. It can also help get the family involved. Find what you like and build your meals around that. Planning ahead can take the last-minute stress out of mealtime and allows for you to spend enjoyable, quality, and intentional time with your family.

3. Batch, batch, batch!

Batching allows you to become more efficient at tasks, so you aren’t spending as much time doing the mundane yet have-to-be-done tasks. Batching is when you do similar tasks with similar tools to get more done faster. You can batch things such as clearing the dinner table, unloading the dishwasher, or putting away groceries.

Watch Mattie James share her batching tips for packing school lunches:

Everyday Magic is a guide to help getting your life together so you can focus on the important things. Mattie offers tools, insights, and encouragement to help you center yourself within the minutiae of everyday life and evaluate tasks to become intentional about everything you do in your life, career, home, and family.

Everyday MAGIC Find the motivation you need to feel good about your life with the help of this inspiring guidebook. Today we are all stretching ourselves more than ever to live up to life’s seemingly endless demands, so why do we still feel we are less than enough? Mattie James— mother, influencer, and CEO—believes that living a beautiful life amidst the chaos and pressures is possible. All it takes is a little everyday MAGIC.



In this book, Mattie shows you how, helping you to evaluate the tasks and decisions you face in your daily life to make sure everything in your life is MAGIC: M eaningful

eaningful A esthetically pleasing

esthetically pleasing G oal-oriented

oal-oriented I ntentional

ntentional Consistent This honest and practical guide offers tools, insights, and encouragement to help you center yourself within the minutiae of everyday life and evaluate tasks to become intentional about everything you do. Mattie shows readers how to be more efficient by making big decisions in the morning, batching household chores for maximum effectiveness, and deciding which tasks to tackle yourself and which to hire out. She also shows you how to provide healthy meals for your family with minimum hassle, eliminate clutter and stress in your home to make space for the heart, and ultimately make your life, career, home, and family a reflection of what makes you whole.



The work required to change your life has been inside you all along. It’s not deep, just deliberate. This book begins your journey to connect with yourself so that you can prioritize your own reasons for everything you do.

