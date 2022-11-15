The Secrets That Made Boss Women Their Best

What does it take to be the boss in your world? Here are some tips from women at the top of their game to help get you started on your path to success.

1. Determine your core values.

Ask the people who know you best—your partner, your best friends—what they think your core values are. What words come to mind when they think of you and how you live and work? Do the words they come up with align with what you’ve written? Your personal core values are yours, but you might benefit from having a conversation about them with the people close to you. First, they might not even know what’s truly important to you. And second, imagine how much deeper your relationship might get if they have this information. Nobody can tell you what your core values are—what’s really important to you—but the people closest to you are your mirrors, and they can tell you if you’re really living up to them…or not. —Kendra Scott, Born to Shine

2. Create boundaries to protect yourself and your priorities.

One of the most common questions I get from everyday women is “How do you find balance?” The truth about balance is that it is a standard. A boundary is an understanding. The only way you can position yourself and others to meet your standards is with understanding. Setting boundaries requires courage because you often have to fight internal wars to convince yourself to set them. Boundaries are created to protect yourself based on the priorities in your life. It’s your personal responsibility to protect what you prioritize because when you lack protection, it’s hard to prosper. No matter how scary it is, your personal boundary wars are worth fighting. —Mattie James, Everyday MAGIC

3. Give yourself another shot.

There’s no formula for how things are supposed to go. When you’re first starting out, it’s likely that the joke will bomb. The audition will suck. The first draft will be wack. You’ll lose the competition. The cake’ll taste like chalk. The baby won’t stop crying. The students won’t care. The design will fail. You’ll flunk the test. I say all of this not to discourage you, but to remind you that God created messy, flawed, petty you—and while He may let you fall, He’ll never let you fail. So just relaaax. The only thing you’re supposed to do is stay hydrated and keep growing. —Yvonne Orji, Bamboozled by Jesus

4. Be willing to change your perspective.

You have to change your perspective to survive and succeed in the entertainment world for sure, but this advice really goes for any career path. You have to remind yourself constantly that life has highs and lows and everything in between. Nobody is at the top of their game 100 percent of the time. Life is a roller coaster: There are peaks and dips, and sometimes the ride breaks down and you get stuck hanging upside down after you ate a funnel cake and a gigantic spicy pickle, and the fire department has to come save you. —Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Who Do I Think I Am?

5. Lower unrealistic expectations.

I feel like I should have it all and do it all and be it all as a mother. The only problem with that is that it’s impossible. The truth of it all is that motherhood (and parenting in general) is messy. It’s not pretty or glamorous. It’s so much trial and error and just taking it a day at a time. Lowering your unrealistic expectations of both yourself and your kids. Perfection may be something that culture calls us to, but it’s not something Jesus ever calls us to. —Kelsey Grimm, Over It

6. Believe in your dream and in yourself.

A true entrepreneur is only in the business that they know is going to be successful. And to be honest, a true entrepreneur is a dreamer. Whatever problem they’re solving, or issue their fixing, or business they own, or business they’re building, they have invested money, time, blood, sweat, and tears into it. They have to believe in it. Even on those dark days when everything seems to be going wrong and they can’t pay the bills and they’re robbing Peter to pay Paul, they have to remember their dream and have faith that they’re in this position to be a blessing for a reason. It takes your whole heart to be a boss. —Porsha Williams, The Pursuit of Porsha