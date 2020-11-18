Bedtime Stories
Very Veggie Bedtime Prayers
by Pamela Kennedy
by Anne Kennedy Brady
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
This new VeggieTales book of bedtime prayers is perfect for easing the daily transition from playtime to sweet dreams. These rhyming, toddler-friendly prayers will help teach little ones the importance of talking to God every day. Colorful illustrations of familiar VeggieTales characters accompany the short, easily understood prayers. This collection is designed to help children reflect on their day and anticipate the day to come, with requests and gratitude for God's guidance. With its soft padded cover and convenient size, this book is the perfect way to teach children about prayer and the ways God cares for us through the day -- and as we sleep.
The Berenstain Bears' Sleepy Time Book
by Mike Berenstain
The cherished Bear family is coming to a new generation of toddler and preschool readers! Stan and Jan Berenstain introduced the first Berenstain Bear books in 1962 and the Bear family celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2012! Here the charming and lovable Bear family is once again introducing children to the typical issues and questions that they face every day. In The Berenstain Bears’ Sleepy Time Book, little readers are introduced to a comforting nighttime routine. Brother, Sister, and Honey straighten up, take a bath, brush their teeth, read a bedtime story, and say their prayers before bidding their parents good night. The shorter story length and well-loved characters provide toddlers a perfect introduction to valuable life lessons and routines. Ages 2 to 5.
Good Night, Sleep Tight
by Pamela Kennedy
The Veggies prepare for bedtime in this sweetly rhyming board book. It’s getting late, and the Veggies are getting ready for bed. Laura and her brother race to pick up toys, Bob snuggles in with a good book, Pa Grape brushes his teeth, and Madame Blue sings a lullaby to sleepy peas. Little ones will love seeing Veggie favorites, such as Junior Asparagus and Petunia, perform familiar bedtime routines. With soothing illustrations and lilting rhymes, this book will help children transition from playtime to sweet dreams.
This Little Light of Mine
by Kathleen Long Bostrom
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
Illustrated by Kelly Pulley
An inspiring and engaging story from VeggieTales about the ways God lights our path and shines through us.
Night-Night, Bunny
by Pamela Kennedy
Illustrated by Claire Keay
Bunny has a lot to do before he goes to bed. He splashes through a bubble bath, brushes his teeth, and picks up his toys, saying good night to everything and everyone along the way. Night-night, books. Night-night, bear. Each spread depicts Little Bunny participating in bedtime activities that little ones will find familiar. A raised appliqu of Little Bunny peeks through the die-cut cover, inviting children into the story. Endearing illustrations and soothing repetition make this board book a perfect introduction to bedtime routines for even the youngest of children.
Love You Always
by Eileen Spinelli
Illustrated by Gillian Flint
A child is a treasured leaf on a family tree, surrounded by love from mom, dad, doting grandparents, aunts and uncles, and family friends too. This sweet, reassuring picture book from Eileen Spinelli acknowledges the whole "tree'' the many who are invested in a child's life with expressions of unconditional love from each. Heartwarming verse and charming artwork will make this book a must-buy for baby showers, birthdays, and other occasions.
The Berenstain Bears Book of Prayers
by Mike Berenstain
This new prayer book for toddlers features Mama and Papa Bear, Brother, Sister, and Honey. Nearly 50 simple rhyming prayers cover a typical day and the typical worries of a young child. From waking in the morning to going to sleep at night, from thanking God for a meal to praying for His comfort when afraid, the prayers will help little ones see that any moment is a good moment to talk to God. With its soft padded cover and convenient size, the book is the perfect way to teach children about prayer and the ways God cares for us each day.
God Loves Me Every Day
by VeggieTales
Very Veggie Devos for Little Ones
by Pamela Kennedy
by Anne Kennedy Brady
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
This collection of thirty simple devotions written for two- to four-year-olds is crafted to spark questions and begin conversations. From celebrating God's love for us and relying on Him in times of need to sharing God's love with those around us, the short reflections will encourage little ones to spend time with God each day. The devotions are paired with a Bible verse and short prayer, making the book perfect for bedtime, family devotion time, or as a fresh way to start the day.
My Big Book of 5-Minute Devotions
by Pamela Kennedy
Here are more than forty stories about God's love as shown through the natural world, each of which is easily read in five minutes. The child will enjoy answering the questions included, reading the Bible verse, and saying the prayer. This is a devotional that little children will love. Delightful and humorous watercolors of animals illustrate these devotions.