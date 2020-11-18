Celebrating Family

A warm and engaging look at the bond between sisters. This story is a colorful celebration of the special bond shared between sisters. Sisters may squabble and fight, but when it comes right down to it, the relationship between sisters is often the closest and most enduring of a girl’s life. We see the girls playing together, sharing in chores, helping one another, disagreeing, and laughing themselves silly. What they know is that just being together is the best thing of all. Hallinan brings his usual warmth and humor to the rhyming verse and bright watercolors. Sisters will love this engaging book, perfect for reading aloud together. Ages 2-5.