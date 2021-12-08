Worthy Publishing 2021 Book Gift Guide
Needing some inspiration for your holiday shopping? We’ve made it easy for you with this gift guide! We break it down by genre, so you can help select the perfect book for anyone in your life!
Books for the HOME and LIFESTYLE lover:
Feels Like Home
by Marian Parsons
Most of us don’t live in a dream home that was custom built to suit our tastes. We have to work with a house that brings its own style, quirks, and personality to the table. But imagine walking into this house, but it’s perfectly designed and decorated with your style in mind—a home that fits you like a well-tailored outfit and yet is as comfy as your favorite pair of pajamas.
What would that home look like exactly? How would it feel to live in a home styled specifically for you?
The truth is, every home should feel like a custom home and not have to break the bank. In Feels Like Home, DIY makeover queen Marian Parsons (a.k.a. Miss Mustard Seed) teaches you what she’s learned over the years, sharing budget-friendly practical tips that will inspire you to change your space from “blah” to beautiful, from a builder-grade to character-rich home. Each chapter will guide you through detailed, easy-to-implement tutorials for projects, makeovers, decorating ideas, and tips for handling common challenges. Special note-taking spaces are also included for recording your own design ideas. Room by room, you will be empowered to transform your house into the home of your dreams!
All Things Lovely
by Jenn Johnson
Satisfied
by Alyssa Joy Bethke
INSPIRATIONAL books:
The Hope We Hold
by Jeremy Vuolo
by Jinger Vuolo
TLC's Counting On breakout stars Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo share their love story, a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives together, and the hope that drives them every day.
Jinger Vuolo did not have what you'd call a typical childhood. The sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's nineteen, she grew up with the bright lights of television crews in her home, filming the hit TLC show 19 Kids and Counting. Jinger has always been a fan favorite, and now she and her husband Jeremy are the breakout stars of the show's sequel, Counting On.
The Miracle Collectors
by Joan Luise Hill
by Katie Mahon
As part of their own spiritual quest, miracle experts, Katie Mahon and Joan Luise Hill, discovered that when we are truly awake and present, miracles abound. It started by sharing their own stories which quickly prompted an unexpected outpouring of stories from others. Stories that had never been told, stories that didn't seem to matter, and stories that had been forgotten. While some defy explanation, others invite us to take a closer look, to discover common ground with each other, and to seek meaning in a whole new way.
The stories of courage, forgiveness, gratitude, faith, hope, and love from The Miracle Collectors, allow us to notice and appreciate the miracles that are available to each one of us, while opening us up to a part of the Divine mystery we can absorb and understand.
By using Take a Miracle Moment challenge at the end of every chapter you open the path for your own reawakening of the spirit. Perhaps you too will become a miracle collector.
Don't Quit in the Dip
by Shaun Nepstad
Foreword by John C. Maxwell
Chasing Wonder
by Ginger Stache
Foreword by Joyce Meyer
Ginger Stache firmly believes that we are at our best when we live with an attitude that life is an adventure—an outlook that sets the stage by believing that every moment has the potential to bring something amazing, a sight to behold, or a lesson to be learned.
By walking you through her own adventures in Chasing Wonder, you will find the inspiration to begin your own. And what's more, you'll make space for God to move in marvelous and unexpected ways.
I Will Thrive
by Nicole Crank
If you need a pep talk from a friend:
Holy Hot Mess
by Mary Katherine Backstrom
Foreword by Kristina Kuzmic
A lot of people struggle with the concept of being holy. But the fact is, even the hottest of messes are being shaped—right now—into Jesus' likeness. In this book, Mary Katherine shares the sometimes-hidden evidence of God's work in her life and shows you that it's okay to embrace the hot messes.
Mary Katherine will share both hilarious and vulnerable stories about faith, friendships, motherhood, marriage, and depression. She will cover the topics that plague our hearts every day with raw, honest truth and a side of laughter. Mary Katherine invites you into her story as a friend, encouraging you to embrace the hot messes in your life. Because we are all a work in progress, and as long as we are alive, we are under construction—and construction sites tend to be messy.
Built to Belong
by Natalie Franke
Many of us feel more alone than ever despite living in the most connected society in human history. We need to belong in the same way that we need oxygen–our physical bodies require it. We perform better and have greater successes as individuals when we are connected to the collective.
Join author Natalie Franke as she shares her story of longing for connection in the chaos and lessons learned on her journey to true belonging. Together we’ll uncover how to:
- Kick scroll-induced jealousy to the curb and transform the way that social media makes you feel about yourself and others
- Overcome loneliness by finding your people and cultivating true community in your personal and professional world
- Strike the balance between camaraderie and competition so that you can live a deeply fulfilled and joyful life
We are destined for something better. We’re made for so much more. Because knit into the fabric of our DNA, we were Built to Belong.