Worthy Publishing 2021 Book Gift Guide

by Worthy Publishing

Needing some inspiration for your holiday shopping? We’ve made it easy for you with this gift guide! We break it down by genre, so you can help select the perfect book for anyone in your life!

 

Books for the HOME and LIFESTYLE lover:

 

Feels Like Home

by Marian Parsons

Discover how to achieve your dream home on an affordable budget using these inspiring pictures, practical tips, and easy-to-implement tutorials.
 
Most of us don’t live in a dream home that was custom built to suit our tastes. We have to work with a house that brings its own style, quirks, and personality to the table. But imagine walking into this house, but it’s perfectly designed and decorated with your style in mind—a home that fits you like a well-tailored outfit and yet is as comfy as your favorite pair of pajamas.
 
What would that home look like exactly? How would it feel to live in a home styled specifically for you?
 
The truth is, every home should feel like a custom home and not have to break the bank. In Feels Like Home, DIY makeover queen Marian Parsons (a.k.a. Miss Mustard Seed) teaches you what she’s learned over the years, sharing budget-friendly practical tips that will inspire you to change your space from “blah” to beautiful, from a builder-grade to character-rich home. Each chapter will guide you through detailed, easy-to-implement tutorials for projects, makeovers, decorating ideas, and tips for handling common challenges. Special note-taking spaces are also included for recording your own design ideas. Room by room, you will be empowered to transform your house into the home of your dreams!

 

All Things Lovely

by Jenn Johnson

Take the first steps to living as a healthier and happier woman and discover the spiritual importance of acceptance, gathering, and community.
 
Jenn Johnson has come to realize that the pursuit of perfection is unrealistic and unfair. Instead, we need to pause and reflect on what's in front of us. But how? How can we slow down? How can we remain focused on what's important and do things with intention? What can we pursue that represents God's heart for us, things that are true, noble, right, pure, admirable, excellent, praiseworthy?
 
By pursuing all things "lovely." Living a holistic and holy life, a life marked by beauty and truth, means being mindful and intentional about what we put in our bodies, how we present ourselves to the world, the spaces we create, and the people we let into our lives. When we set our minds on what is lovely, we begin to see ourselves and the world as God intended. We begin to be wholly renewed.
 
 

Satisfied

by Alyssa Joy Bethke

Stop focusing on what you lack and start feeling grateful and satisfied with what you have!
 
Touching on topics like fear, worry, dissatisfaction, anxiety, and body image, Alyssa Bethke walks you through issues that rob you of your joy and helps you recognize them for what they are: distractions.
 
With all of its expectations and contradictions, this world can take a major toll on us. Be skinny, but not too skinny. Work and hustle but stay home and be a good mom. Be wild and free while tidy and pure. Love your husband but be independent.
 
In Satisfied, Alyssa Bethke shares a compelling collection of relatable essays that will help you embrace and cultivate beauty in your life. Along with healthy recipes and cozy home images, Satisfied will provide you with the knowledge that you are not alone in your fight to be fulfilled. Alyssa shows you the ways in which you are enough—not only for those around you, but for yourself.
 

INSPIRATIONAL books:

 

The Hope We Hold

by Jeremy Vuolo

by Jinger Vuolo

TLC's Counting On breakout stars Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo share their love story, a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives together, and the hope that drives them every day.

Jinger Vuolo did not have what you'd call a typical childhood. The sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's nineteen, she grew up with the bright lights of television crews in her home, filming the hit TLC show 19 Kids and Counting. Jinger has always been a fan favorite, and now she and her husband Jeremy are the breakout stars of the show's sequel, Counting On.


In The Hope We Hold, Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo share the highs and lows of their love story. They open up about the early days of getting to know one another, their long-distance relationship, and the many sleepless nights of their time as new parents. But throughout all their stories, just below the surface, weaving together every triumph and trial of their lives, is the silver thread of hope.

Though they don't pretend to have all the answers, they can promise that there is hope in Christ for every person in every walk of life. There is an inheritance of glory, a life richer than we can imagine, if we only walk with Him.

 

The Miracle Collectors

by Joan Luise Hill

by Katie Mahon

This eye-opening book will teach you how to step back, examine important moments in your life, and recognize the miracles that are constantly occurring all around you.

As part of their own spiritual quest, miracle experts, Katie Mahon and Joan Luise Hill, discovered that when we are truly awake and present, miracles abound. It started by sharing their own stories which quickly prompted an unexpected outpouring of stories from others. Stories that had never been told, stories that didn't seem to matter, and stories that had been forgotten. While some defy explanation, others invite us to take a closer look, to discover common ground with each other, and to seek meaning in a whole new way.

The stories of courage, forgiveness, gratitude, faith, hope, and love from The Miracle Collectors, allow us to notice and appreciate the miracles that are available to each one of us, while opening us up to a part of the Divine mystery we can absorb and understand.

By using Take a Miracle Moment challenge at the end of every chapter you open the path for your own reawakening of the spirit. Perhaps you too will become a miracle collector.

Don't Quit in the Dip

by Shaun Nepstad

Foreword by John C. Maxwell

Heal from yesterday's pain and find hope for tomorrow with this inspirational guide -- and learn how God's faithfulness is working for your good, even when times are tough.

If we are truly blessed to be a blessing, then we can take the lessons we learn in hardships and turn them around to help others navigate through their seasons of struggle. Hope and healing are the two words God has given us. Hope for tomorrow and healing from yesterday. Shaun Nepstad believes God wants to use our stories to bring hope and healing to others.

When it comes to life, we've all asked, "Is there more?" We want to believe there's more to life than what we're currently experiencing. But the problem is, so much in life promises more but doesn't deliver. There's actually only One who can deliver the "more" we need, and that is Jesus. He delivers more than what we ask for or can even imagine. Consistently. Without fail. No matter what our situation looks like. Don't Quit in the Dip inspires us to keep fighting. To keep believing. And to keep helping us experience God's full blessing.

Chasing Wonder

by Ginger Stache

Foreword by Joyce Meyer

You weren't born to be like everyone else because God made you to stand out—so use this inspirational book to discover the amazing adventures He has planned for you!You can certainly survive without adventure—keep your head down and live in your comfort zone, doing only what you must to maintain the day-to-day. But life is meant to be a grand adventure! It should surprise and wow us on a regular basis. The problem is our days are so full of routine, monotony, and fear, that it is easier to stay on that treadmill of boredom than it is to step off into the unknown and discover something wonderful.

Ginger Stache firmly believes that we are at our best when we live with an attitude that life is an adventure—an outlook that sets the stage by believing that every moment has the potential to bring something amazing, a sight to behold, or a lesson to be learned.

By walking you through her own adventures in Chasing Wonder, you will find the inspiration to begin your own. And what's more, you'll make space for God to move in marvelous and unexpected ways.

I Will Thrive

by Nicole Crank

Awaken the dormant dreams in your heart and start paving a path toward freedom and healing.

Sometimes life smacks us upside the head while we are looking the other way. We get knocked down and struggle to get back up. But your past struggles do not determine your future.

Using the pain of her past, Nicole Crank walks you through the hurdles meant to keep you down, which will, in turn, bring you closer to God. I Will Thrive gives you the courage to look at your past and be able to declare freedom from fear--allowing a daring spirit to rise up in those who have forgotten how to be brave. This freedom awakens the fight that's inside of you to stand up to the enemy and dream again.

Regardless of what happened to you or even because of you, God's plan for you always has a hope and a future, and it never changes. You'll learn to find healing and happiness in every day.

If you need a pep talk from a friend:

 

Holy Hot Mess

by Mary Katherine Backstrom

Foreword by Kristina Kuzmic

In this National Bestseller, Mary Katherine Backstrom shares heartbreaking and hilarious stories of how God uses each "mess" in our lives to bring us closer to Him. She shows us that it's okay to celebrate exactly where we are right now—holy, hot mess and all.

A lot of people struggle with the concept of being holy. But the fact is, even the hottest of messes are being shaped—right now—into Jesus' likeness. In this book, Mary Katherine shares the sometimes-hidden evidence of God's work in her life and shows you that it's okay to embrace the hot messes.
 
Mary Katherine will share both hilarious and vulnerable stories about faith, friendships, motherhood, marriage, and depression. She will cover the topics that plague our hearts every day with raw, honest truth and a side of laughter. Mary Katherine invites you into her story as a friend, encouraging you to embrace the hot messes in your life. Because we are all a work in progress, and as long as we are alive, we are under construction—and construction sites tend to be messy.

Built to Belong

by Natalie Franke

This fresh, inspiring call to community and connection from an entrepreneur and leader is perfect for anyone feeling alone and ready to set off on a journey to true belonging.

Many of us feel more alone than ever despite living in the most connected society in human history. We need to belong in the same way that we need oxygen–our physical bodies require it. We perform better and have greater successes as individuals when we are connected to the collective.

Join author Natalie Franke as she shares her story of longing for connection in the chaos and lessons learned on her journey to true belonging. Together we’ll uncover how to:
  • Kick scroll-induced jealousy to the curb and transform the way that social media makes you feel about yourself and others
  • Overcome loneliness by finding your people and cultivating true community in your personal and professional world
  • Strike the balance between camaraderie and competition so that you can live a deeply fulfilled and joyful life
Human beings are not highlight reels—we’re done fanning the flames of comparison, drowning in our insecurities, and being pitted against one another. We’re saying no to the endless rat race of getting ahead and goodbye to the narratives that leave us feeling left out and alone.

We are destined for something better. We’re made for so much more. Because knit into the fabric of our DNA, we were Built to Belong.

Over It

by Kelsey Grimm

A beloved musician shares her heart-wrenching story about how an abusive relationship helped her realize the importance of gaining freedom, letting go of expectations, and embracing the beautiful reality of who you already are.
 
Unspoken expectations surround us. In culture, in the church, and in general. If they weren't pushed on you as a child, you're now scrolling through them as an adult. You should look like this, talk like that, dress like them. Own a house that looks like Joanna Gaines just decorated. Be as fit as your favorite Instagram mom, who somehow works out on her Peloton while balancing a newborn on one hip and her side hustle on the other. And, by the way, are you really in counseling this early in your marriage?
 
The expectations surrounding us, particularly women, are ridiculous. What if we didn't try to fulfill them and instead started believing the promises Jesus fulfilled? What if we didn't cave to the expectation to look and behave how people want us to, and started looking at ourselves the way God sees us? What if we didn't do everything the way we've always been told it has to be done, and started walking in bold, audacious faith?
 
In Over It, Kelsey Taylor Grimm doesn't show her best and hide the rest. Through the transparent telling of her own story, from an extensive, sexually and emotionally abusive relationship, to her ascension in the music industry, she invites you into her living room to talk through the ridiculous expectations of who you're supposed to be, and encourages the reader to embrace the beautiful realities of who you already are.
 