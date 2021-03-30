Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
This author is on tour
Anjelah, born and raised in San Jose and of Mexican and Native American descent, has guest starred on shows such as Superstore, The Shield, Ugly Betty, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and About a Boy. She has also appeared in such films as Enough Said, Our Family Wedding, and Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, as well as voicing a role in The Book of Life. After a stint as a professional cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders, Anjelah became an Internet sensation with her viral video, “Nail Salon.” That same year she joined the cast of MADtv as a series regular, which spawned another Internet sensation, “Bon Qui Qui.” This original character, a disgruntled fast food employee with no filter, has been viewed by over 85 million people worldwide. Anjelah also released a full album as Bon Qui Qui on the Warner Music label and performed multiple sold out tours. In June 2009, Anjelah recorded her first one-hour special for Comedy Central and Warner Bros. Records titled “That’s How We Do It.” Her second one-hour special “The Homecoming Show” aired on NUVOtv in July of 2013 and is currently available on Netflix. In 2014, Anjelah recorded her third hour special “Not Fancy,” which is a Netflix original, and is currently available for streaming. In 2017 she filmed her fourth hour-long special “Mahalo & Goodnight” in Honolulu, Hawaii. It premiered on the Epix channel and is now available for streaming on Hulu.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Who Do I Think I Am?
This hilarious and thoughtful memoir from comedy legend Anjelah Johnson-Reyes explores questions of identity, belonging, and her two dreams as a kid: to be an…
Events
April 2022
-
Anjelah on Tour
Golden State Theatre (Monterey, California)
In-person comedy tour - VIP ticket holders receive a signed copy of her new book!
-
Anjelah on Tour
Uptown Theatre Napa (Napa, California)
In-person comedy tour - VIP ticket holders receive a signed copy of her new book!
-
Anjelah on Tour
Turlock Community Theatre (Turlock, California)
In-person comedy tour - VIP ticket holders receive a signed copy of her new book!
-
Anjelah on Tour
Paramount Theatre (Denver, Colorado)
In-person comedy tour - VIP ticket holders receive a signed copy of her new book!
-
Anjelah on Tour
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino The Joint (Catoosa, OK)
In-person comedy tour - VIP ticket holders receive a signed copy of her new book!