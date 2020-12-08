Mary Katherine Backstrom
Mary Katherine Backstrom is best known for her viral videos and candid writing on family, faith, and mental illness. She has been featured on Today Show, CNN, and New York Times—but her friends and family are most impressed with her one-time appearance on Ellen. MK resides in Alabama with her husband, children, two dogs, and a cat. When she isn’t writing, MK is active in her church, her community, and her favorite Mexican restaurant.Read More
By the Author
Crazy Joy
Best-selling author Mary Katherine Backstrom knows that life is a wild ride, and happiness fluctuates with our circumstances. Happiness is considered a destination, but the…
Holy Hot Mess
In this National Bestseller, Mary Katherine Backstrom shares heartbreaking and hilarious stories of how God uses each "mess" in our lives to bring us closer to Him.…