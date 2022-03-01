Matt James
Matt James is an American television personality, philanthropist, and entrepreneur who was the first Black Bachelor in the popular series’ 25-season history. Today, Matt continues to lead his non-profit, ABC Food Tours, which has exposed thousands of kids across New York to nutrition education. He is also an investor, acting on the leading edge of hydroponic farming and the cryptocurrency revolution.Read More
By the Author
First Impressions
Matt James, the first Black bachelor on ABC’s beloved television show, The Bachelor, shares his views on the controversial topics that defined his season and…