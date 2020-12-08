Natalie Franke is one of the founders of the Rising Tide Society—a community of 77,000 creative entrepreneurs who gather in over 400 cities around the world in the spirit of community over competition. She took a hashtag (#communityovercompetition) and turned it into a movement and vibrant community that now spans the globe. Natalie currently lives in Annapolis, Maryland with her husband and son, and serves as the Head of Community for HoneyBook and Rising Tide—leading a team of world changers in the pursuit of empowering the creative economy to rise together doing what they love.