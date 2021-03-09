A true "cornbread-fed Georgia Peach," Porsha Williams was born into a prominent and historic family in Atlanta as the granddaughter of Civil Rights leader and philanthropist, Rev. Hosea Williams. She is deeply committed to various charitable partnerships including Hosea Helps and March of Dimes, and is active in the ongoing social justice movement.



Porsha’s unscripted success includes longtime cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and star and Executive Producer of the highly-rated spin-off Porsha’s Having a Baby and the upcoming Porsha’s Family Retreat, as well as competing on NBC’s The New Celebrity Apprentice. She currently co-hosts the nationally-syndicated talk show Dish Nation and the Porsha4Real podcast, and is the co-host and Executive Producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show Chat Room.

Porsha’s scripted projects include co-starring alongside Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short in the theatrical remake of Two Can Play That Game, as well as credits in the animated feature CarGo, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, HBO’s Insecure, Fox’s Star, and TV One’s Steppin’ Back to Love. She is also the Executive Producer of an upcoming romantic comedy.

A serial entrepreneur, Porsha is the founder of two highly successful, top-ranking businesses, Pampered By Porsha, a luxurious yet affordable sheet line, and Go Naked Hair, a high-end hair extension and wig company.



Porsha currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia with her daughter PJ & The Williams Family.