Born to Shine
Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love
by Kendra Scott
EBOOK/ISBN: 9781546002321
USD: $28.00 / CAN: $35.00
On Sale: September 20, 2022 GENRE: BUSINESS & ECONOMICS
Page count: 272
“Wherever you are, wherever you come from, I believe in my heart and soul that you are here for a reason, that you have immense and innate value, that you -- a one-of-a-kind gem that could never be replicated -- were born to shine.” - Kendra Scott
For 20 years, Kendra Scott built her eponymous jewelry company from a hobby and an idea into a billion-dollar brand, creating beautiful and affordable pieces with signature-cut natural gemstones packaged in a sunny yellow box. By any measure, she’s the woman who has it all: a self-made billionaire, a generous philanthropist, and a mother of three with a squad of strong female friendships.
Sounds pretty perfect, right?
But perfection is a myth that doesn’t serve any of us. A myth that encourages us to assume that we know what other people are going through, to judge each other on appearances and reputations, to present the best versions of ourselves and pretend like we’ve got it all together even when everything is falling apart. Perfection isn’t just a lie, it’s exhausting, and Kendra is tired of it.
In this in this vulnerable, wise, and laugh-out-loud book, Kendra takes us on a journey of personal stories and hard-earned life lessons, from her humble beginnings as an awkward, bullied young girl in small-town Wisconsin to launching a business in her spare bedroom with $500. With every pitfall, misstep, and failure, Kendra builds a life –- and a career—rooted in joy, purpose and doing good, a life she wants for every reader.
With heart and humor, Kendra reminds us that not all that glitters is gold, and that there is no level of success that can insulate you from what it means to be a human being: that life is as messy as it is magical, that bad things happen to good people for no good reason, and that a good life does not mean a perfect one.
MEET THE AUTHOR: KENDRA SCOTT
Designer, founder, and philanthropist Kendra Scott started her company in 2002, just three months after her first son was born. Her commitment to innovation, quality, and detail has taken her from a small startup to a billion-dollar brand. With over 3,000 employees and over 120 standalone stores, Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of fashion, sterling, and fine jewelry accessories for women and men, along with the innovative Color Bar® a customizable experience in addition to engraving. As the brand continues to grow, Kendra and her namesake company remain true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy” and since its beginning, the company has given back significantly to local, national, and international causes supporting organizations that serve women and youth in the areas of health & wellness, education & entrepreneurship, and empowerment.
Kendra was awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Award in 2017, was inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2019, and appeared as the only female guest Shark on Season 12 of ABC’s Shark Tank. With a passion for empowering the next generation of female leaders, Kendra is currently a Professor of Practice at the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at the University of Texas at Austin. In addition, Kendra is a member of the board of directors for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Council of Fashion Designers of America while she maintains her position as Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of Kendra Scott, LLC.
Today, her company continues to operate out of Austin, TX, where she lives with her family. Visit KendraScott.com for more!