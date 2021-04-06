About Worthy Publishing

Worthy Publishing Logo
Worthy aspires to publish books that combine faith, creativity, and culture while establishing the next generation of voices who believe that living faith can transform the world. These diverse authors will help readers traverse a complex and ever-changing world by redefining what it means to live as a person of faith in today's culture.
Only practicing religion isn't enough. We want to promote books that expand on the concept of faith-based living in all areas of life, including:

Our Homes

soft-design books with an inspirational angle

Our Families

books that address relationships, including marriage, parenting, friendship, relationship with the Church

Our Communities

leadership, giving

Our Country

social justice

Our Planet

stewardship of the earth, sustainable living