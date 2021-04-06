About Worthy Publishing

Worthy aspires to publish books that combine faith, creativity, and culture while establishing the next generation of voices who believe that living faith can transform the world. These diverse authors will help readers traverse a complex and ever-changing world by redefining what it means to live as a person of faith in today's culture.
Only practicing religion isn't enough. We want to promote books that expand on the concept of faith-based living in all areas of life, including:
Our Homes
soft-design books with an inspirational angle
Our Families
books that address relationships, including marriage, parenting, friendship, relationship with the Church
Our Communities
leadership, giving
Our Country
social justice
Our Planet
stewardship of the earth, sustainable living