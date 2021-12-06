You might be surprised to discover the different ways religion has impacted your life... take the quiz to find out!You get an A! Your responses to these questions indicate your life has been impacted by organized religion in at least 9 different ways. Read below to find out more. Church values would be displayed in how kids are taughtGraham crackers were invented by a Presbyterian ministerBasketball was invented by the YMCA, which you now know started out as a religious groupCheck out Bob Smietana's debut book, <a href="http://www.worthypublishing.com/titles/bob-smietana/reorganized-religion/9781546001614/">Reorganized Religion</a>, as he uncovers the ways the Christian church has changed in recent years along with a hopeful reimagining of what the Church might look like going forward.You get a C! Your responses to these questions indicate your life has been impacted by organized religion in at least 5 different ways. Read below to find out more. (Yes, the breakfast cereal!)Have you ever been to VBS?Have you ever attended an event at a church, such as a wedding, funeral, or concert?Did you attend church services growing up?Do you know the song Respect by Aretha Franklin?Did you go to a preschool based at a church?How do you feel about S'Mores?Have you ever watched or attended an NBA basketball game?

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle